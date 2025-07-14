BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 170.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.21%)
FCCL 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (2.65%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.93%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (3.02%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.85%)
PREMA 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.37%)
SSGC 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.21%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,798 Increased By 166.9 (1.22%)
BR30 40,102 Increased By 251.1 (0.63%)
KSE100 136,061 Increased By 1761.1 (1.31%)
KSE30 41,377 Increased By 562.4 (1.38%)
Australia shares drift in tight range as tariff jitters drive safe-haven demand

Reuters Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 12:42pm

Australian shares struggled for direction on Monday as losses in banks and technology stocks countered gains in commodity stocks, while uncertainty regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% earlier in the session but reversed all of it to end the day 0.1% lower at 8,570.40 points.

The benchmark had lost 0.3% last week.

Over the weekend, Trump’s latest tariff move – imposing a 30% levy on most imports from the European Union and Mexico - further stirred the pot.

The lack of clarity on Trump’s plans, including a potential 200% tariff on Australian pharmaceuticals, has spooked investors and sent them seeking solace in safe-haven assets.

On the Sydney bourse, gold stocks rose 1.9% on safe-haven demand and higher prices of the yellow metal. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources - both gold miners - soared 1.6% and added 1.8%, respectively.

Mining stocks rose 0.9%, with the index hitting its highest since February 25 on the back of higher iron ore prices. Rio Tinto and BHP Group, major iron ore miners, rose 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

Australian shares inch lower as banks, gold stocks drag; Johns Lyng surges

Energy stocks gained 0.5% as oil prices rose on the hopes that the further U.S. sanctions on Russia could unsettle global supplies.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos each added 0.5%.

Investors sought refuge in miners, dumping bank stocks amid market uncertainty, as the former showed it can thrive in volatile conditions, said Grady Wulff, senior market analyst with Bell Direct.

Financials lost 0.3%, with three of the “Big Four” banks falling between 0.3% and 0.9%, while the National Australia Bank rose 0.4%.

The technology sub-index shed 0.4%, tracking its U.S. peers, with sector major WiseTech Global losing 1.3%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the largely flat at 12,678.69 points.

