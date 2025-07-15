BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
DGKC 169.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.86%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 146.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.89%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.01 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.11%)
PAEL 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.17%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
TRG 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,358 Increased By 855.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 41,842 Increased By 289.7 (0.7%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as Nvidia’s AI China news lifts chip-related shares

Reuters Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 12:27pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei ended higher on Tuesday as chip stocks rallied after Nvidia’s plan to resume AI chip sales in China, with the benchmark shrugging off early caution over U.S. price data and the election outcome.

The Nikkei closed 0.55% higher at 39,678.02, after falling as much as 0.2% earlier in the session.

“Investors weighed U.S. price data due later in the day and the national election outcome earlier in the session,” saidSeiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But the news on Nvidia lifted Japan’s chip-related stocks, which boosted the Nikkei.”

AI chip giant Nvidia said it will resume sales of its H20 graphics processing unit (GPU) chips to China and expects to get U.S. government licence soon.

Shares of chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 3.49% to become the biggest source for the Nikkei’s gains.

Nikkei falls for 3rd day as trade impasse

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest reversed course to end 1.78% higher.

Cable makers, which are the gauge for the data centre investments, jumped, with Furukawa Electric climbing 6.49% to become the top percentage gainer. Fujikura gained 3.95%.

The broader Topix edged 0.09% higher to 2,825.31.

Global investors also await U.S. consumer price data for June, due later in the day, and will monitor for any upward pressure on prices from tariffs.

In Japan, markets are wary of a potential defeat for the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito in the upcoming upper house election on July 20.

A defeat could empower opposition parties that have pledged in their campaign platforms to cut or abolish the sales tax.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries lost 2.6%, becoming the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

