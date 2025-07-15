Disqualification of a member: Speaker’s role is limited and clearly defined: PA Speaker

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, while speaking with journalists, stated that in recent days, an impression is being created that the Speaker is eager to send references. However, the fact is that under the Rules of Business and constitutional provisions, the Speaker’s role is both limited and clearly defined.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that there is no ambiguity in Article 63(2) of the Constitution. It clearly states that if a question arises regarding the disqualification of a member, it is the Speaker who decides whether such a question has indeed arisen. If the Speaker does not make a decision within thirty days, the matter is automatically referred to the Election Commission.

He informed that he has received three applications from Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Ahmad Iqbal, and Iftikhar Chhachhar. He clarified that these are not references, but constitutional applications that must be decided strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

Referring to a key incident from the past, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan recalled that in 2017, twenty-two MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approached then Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, demanding action under Article 63(2) of the Constitution based on a statement by Mian Nawaz Sharif. Even at that time, when the matter was not resolved within thirty days, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice, which was constitutionally controversial since the apex court does not possess suo motu powers over another system of governance.

He mentioned that he has encouraged both the government and the opposition to resolve matters through dialogue. Discussions were held on five key points, with both sides agreeing that foul language, sloganeering, and violations of human rights would be unacceptable in the House, and that Article 223 of the Constitution must be fully respected.

The Speaker also noted that there has never been chaos in the House during a Chief Minister’s speech. While the opposition has the constitutional right to protest, it is equally important to uphold parliamentary norms and the sanctity of the House.

He reiterated that he does not believe in character assassination or humiliation of any member, nor will he prevent anyone from speaking. However, mob behaviour, aggressive conduct, and acts such as throwing books are completely unacceptable.

Speaker shared that the Speaker of KP Assembly has sent him letter regarding the suspension of opposition members, to which detailed responses along with constitutional interpretations are being sent.

In conclusion, the Speaker asserted that his goal is not to undermine anyone but to protect the sanctity of the House while remaining within the constitutional framework. He said that a decision will be made soon, and whatever is decided will be documented and agreed upon by both the government and the opposition to ensure more conducive atmosphere in the House moving forward.

