Meezan Bank, THF ink MoU to assist youths

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Hunar Foundation (THF) to bridge the skills-to-job gap for Pakistani youth.

The partnership falls under the umbrella of ‘Meezan Justuju’, the Bank’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program focused on education, employment, and economic empowerment. The MoU was signed by Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO Meezan Bank, and Tahir Jawaid, CEO The Hunar Foundation, at a ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organizations.

The program equips participants with market-relevant technical skills, enabling employment and financial independence while also contributing to Pakistan’s socio-economic growth.

Since early 2024, Meezan Bank has continued to expand its Meezan Justuju initiative, building on previous partnerships with institutions like IBA CEIF (for Islamic Finance certification course) and NED Academy (for IT certification courses). The collaboration with THF marks another milestone in the Bank’s mission to support youth through targeted training and employment programs. It will benefit over 150 trainees in the current year alone, helping reshape the national landscape of skill development, employability, and social inclusion.

Since its inception, Meezan Justuju has trained over 600 individuals, with many participants successfully entering the workforce within a short period-reinforcing the program’s success as a catalyst for financial empowerment and workforce integration. The partnership with THF aligns with national priorities to harness Pakistan’s growing youth population by building capacity through vocational training and has the potential to convert the country’s demographic potential into a productive economic asset.

