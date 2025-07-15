BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Pakistan

LDA seals 52 properties across various schemes

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 07:29am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sealed 52 properties across various schemes during several operations against illegal commercial buildings across multiple schemes in the provincial capital.

According to the LDA on Monday, the properties sealed include private schools, clinics, cafes, grocery stores, salons, workshops, shops and offices. An indiscriminate operation was conducted on the instructions of LDA Director Tahir Farooq.

The LDA Town Planning Wing mobilised against illegal commercial structures and fee defaulters. The LDA teams carried out operations in several schemes, sealing 19 properties in Faisal Town, seven properties in Gulshan Ravi for illegal commercial usage and non-payment of fees, and 26 properties in Wahdat Road and Sabzazar during a recovery operation.

Commenting on the operation, the LDA DG said the LDA was committed to taking strict action against illegal commercial buildings and those failing to pay commercial fees.

