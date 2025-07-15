Build Pakistan Exhibition and Conference 2025: Housing ministry and Fakt Exhibitions sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works has entered into a strategic partnership with Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. to jointly organize the Build Pakistan Exhibition and Conference 2025, aimed at accelerating growth and innovation in the housing, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed at the Ministry of Housing and Works by Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., and Muhammad Ashfaq Ghumman, Additional Secretary, representing the Ministry. The signing took place in the presence of Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and Secretary Housing and Works, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Khan Tanoli briefed on the objectives and contours of the exhibitions. He highlighted the significance of the project and its potential outcomes, which are deemed critical for infrastructure development, housing sustainability, and industrial growth.

Federal Minister, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, while addressing the ceremony, congratulated both teams and termed this signing of the MoU an important milestone in the mission to strengthen Pakistan’s housing, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. He called it a timely initiative providing a valuable platform for national and international stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025