Trade bodies urge PM to abolish all ‘black laws’

KARACHI: Leaders of trade bodies have urged the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to abolish all black laws like Section 37A and 37B introduced in the Finance Bill. They said that if black laws like Kishan 37A and 37B are not abolished, industries will be locked on July 19.

They also demanded that those who make laws that drive the business community out of the country should be held accountable.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is himself a businessman, to abolish all these laws and bring to justice those who have made these laws, who are making laws that are causing unrest and chaos and creating hopelessness in business circles.

He said why don’t we make business easier and make the system such that taxes are directly collected in the national treasury. We want to pay taxes and develop the country, but in a respectful manner. He requested the Prime Minister to include the presidents of all chambers of Pakistan in the FBR legislation so that legislation can be made keeping in mind the ground realities.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi refused to accept the black laws like Section 37A and 37B introduced in the Finance Bill and has clearly sent a message to the government that the industrial community will not tolerate such laws under any circumstances. He said that the above laws, under which FBR officers have been given the power to arrest tax payers on mere suspicion and even file FIRs, are a highly condemnable move.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, while raising the strong voice of all the industrialists of the SITE area, announced full support for the strike call by all the chambers of the country, including the Karachi Chamber, on July 19 and said that if the government does not withdraw the black laws, then the industries of SITE, the largest industrial zone of Karachi, will be locked on July 19 and the entire responsibility for the delay in delivery of exports and unemployment of workers due to the closure of production activities will fall on the government.

The President of the SITE Association further said that ease of doing business and promoting industries is created all over the world, tax relief is given and facilities are provided so that the economy is stabilized, maximum employment opportunities are created and the confidence of the business community is strengthened, but in our country Pakistan, the situation is completely opposite.

He said that such laws are being made so that people end their businesses and flee Pakistan, chaos arises in the country and who are the people who want to spread mischief in the country.

He said we met with the President of the Karachi Chamber, Javed Balwani, and informed him about the concerns found among the SITE industrialists and also expressed our determination to fully support the Karachi Chamber in its struggle to resolve these issues. He said that we had not yet been able to deal with the issue of Section 37A and 37B when new issues like e-filing and e-billing were raised.

He said if we want to become an economic power, we have to act wisely and instead of intimidating our people, we have to provide a conducive environment where people can do their business and run industries without fear or threat.

He asked the FBR officers how many awareness sessions they held before implementing new laws. Such laws are not brought that cause harassment. In our opinion, the above-mentioned black laws will only fill the pockets of 22,000 FBR employees. He said that the business community and the noble people will flee from here. Especially the SME sector will be destroyed.

President Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI) Shaikh Muhammad Tehseen demanded the government to amend laws and regulations that are tantamount to harassing the business community of the country or face the countrywide strike on July 19.

He said that business community categorically rejected the Sections 37AA and 37B of the Income Tax Ordinance, unjust taxation on bank transactions of over Rs. 200,000, e-invoicing, e-bylti and anti-business policies, including arrest of the businessmen. He pointed out that score of companies received notification for audit and inquiry from the tax authority in the last two weeks despite filing tax returns and paying taxes on time.

President FBATI mentioned that business community already lodged a series of protest against these laws collectively; however, they decided to go on strike as a protest after their demands have not been addressed by the government by now.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industries (KCCI), major chambers of commerce across the country and trade and industrial associations of Karachi and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), have also decided to back the strike and announced the closure of businesses on July 19.

He said on the behalf of the business community and FBATI, we appeal the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Minister of Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mehmood Langrial to revise the new laws and regulations of tax authorities and their unjust actions.

