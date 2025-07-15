BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Punjab information minister steps up criticism of KP govt

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 07:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Zahid Bokhari, has strongly responded to Barrister Saif’s recent remarks, saying that the current state of affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa speaks for itself and needs no survey to expose the truth.

She said, “The harsh realities of KP are evident in the daily lives of its people. The latest Gallup survey is a resounding slap on the face of the so-called 12-year ‘fake change’ in KP. The same people who once celebrated Gallup surveys are now unable to digest the bitter truth about their government.”

Citing the survey, Bokhari stated that 73% of the people of KP have expressed a lack of confidence in the current government, particularly in the leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur, while 71% demand transparent investigations into alleged corruption in mega projects.

She further remarked that even PTI’s voters have acknowledged that development funds in KP have been swallowed by corruption. “Ali Amin Gandapur has now emerged as the de facto Chairman of the Loot Association,” she quipped. “Ironically, his cabinet members, while travelling on GT Road, have themselves witnessed the progress and prosperity unfolding in Punjab.”

Highlighting Punjab’s governance, Azma Bokhari praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, stating that she has established a practical model of merit, transparency, and good governance in the province. “Every small and large project in Punjab is being completed with complete transparency, and no one can raise a finger on Maryam Nawaz’s development agenda,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

