More heavy rains likely from today: 111 die, 212 injured in rain-related incidents

ISLAMABAD: With the death toll surging to 111 and injuries to 212 countrywide due to flash floods triggered by monsoon rains and in other rain-related incidents, the authorities have predicted more heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), since June 26 nationwide various incidents related to rains have also destroyed 463 houses, of which, 318 partially, 145 fully, killed 117 livestock, damaged nine bridges and swept away 10.5 kilometres of roads.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast widespread rain across several parts of the country, including the federal capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the NDMA, owing to various heavy rain-related incidents,a total of 40 people lost their lives in Punjab while 111 were injured; in KPK, 37 people were killed and 55 were injured; in Sindh, 17 people lost their lives and 37 were injured; in Balochistan, 16 people died, and four were reported injured; in AJK, one death was reported and five people have been reported injured owing to flooding. Of those killed 53 are children, 39 men and 19 women while of those injured 83 are children, 81 men and 48 women. The NDMA reported that six people died and one was injured in the past 24 hours all in KPK. Moreover, eight houses were damaged in Balochistan and six livestock perished in the rainwaters.

The authorities have advised the residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs to stay vigilant for sudden increases in water levels, particularly, at night or during periods of intense rainfall. Communities are urged to stay informed through official flood alerts and weather warnings.

People living in vulnerable areas should identify safe evacuation routes and relocate essential items, vehicles, and livestock to higher and safer locations. Emergency kits, including food, drinking water, and medical supplies, should be prepared for at least three to five days. District Administration, particularly, in northeastern and central Punjab, should ensure the availability and functionality of dewatering pumps to cope with potential urban flooding.

The NDMA is closely monitoring the evolving flood situation and remains in constant coordination with PDMAs and DDMAs to ensure timely preparedness and response measures. The NDMA reiterates its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities and urges the public to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, download and use Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for timely updates and safety guidance.

The authorities also said that due to landslide the road was blocked at Darbani and towards Judba area of District Torghar of KPK, where TMA machinery have been mobilised to clear the road.

In Lower Chitral, due to heavy rain with strong winds have caused flooding, in Kotgagol and Kochangol (Nalla) Ashriat of Tehsil Drosh, due to which Dir-Chitral road was temporarily blocked for traffic which has been cleared. In district Kohistan Kolai Palas to due to landsliding, the road from Kund Bridge to BatairaBala was blocked at multiple points where heavy machinery have been mobilised to clear the road.

In G-B region due to the flood of 12th July 2025, 150 meters of road at Birarchi, District Ghizer and 100 meters of road at Sharote, District Gilgit was blocked, which have been cleared for traffic and both the patches are clear for traffic.

On Monday July 14th, a flash flood occurred in the Domoser Nala of Gorikot Village in District Astore which resulted in the blockade of road (50 metres) linking Domosar at multiple locations, restoration work in progress.

According to the Met Office, rains accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is likely in various parts of Islamabad, with some areas expected to experience heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy weather is expected in the capital; however, isolated heavy spells may occur.

The PMD said that in KPK, rainfall is expected in Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, as well as in the provincial capital Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Charsadda. Other districts likely to receive rain include Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Hangu, Bannu, Tank, LakkiMarwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, most areas are expected to remain partly cloudy, but the PMD said intermittent rain is forecast in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum. Rain is also likely in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Gujarat and Nankana Sahib.

Further south, scattered showers are forecast in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha and Bhakkar. Rain is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Despite isolated rain forecasts, hot and humid conditions are likely to dominate most districts in Sindh and Balochistan. However, light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Umerkot, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shikarpur. Coastal areas of the province, including Karachi, may see partly cloudy weather with light rainfall at a few locations.

In Balochistan, the weather will largely remain dry and hot, though rain is expected in Barkhan, Sibi, Kohlu, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Khuzdar and Lasbela.

The Meteorological Department has advised authorities to remain alert in areas where heavy downpours could lead to urban flooding or landslides, particularly in hilly regions and urban centres with inadequate drainage systems.

Farmers and travellers have also been cautioned to plan activities keeping the weather conditions in mind, especially in rain-prone areas of northern and central Pakistan.

