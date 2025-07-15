Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 382,104 tonnes of cargo comprising 232,166 tonnes of import cargo and 149,938 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 232,166 comprised of & 114,635 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 117,531 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 149,938 comprised of 76,885 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,077 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 8,560 tonnes of Cement, 63,416 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 05 ships namely Tanja, MT Sargodha, Hmm Tacoma, Gfs Prime, & MT Shalamar, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Dsl Polaris, Swan Lake, Bf Hamburg, Melbourne Bridge and Oocl Nagoya, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, EVA Hansa and Ejnan are left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Al-Saad and Al-Diab-II are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 105,366 tonnes, comprising 105,366 tonnes imports cargo and Nil export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Gas Emerald, Horizon-1 and Rome Trader & two more ships, Kumasi and Tanja carrying LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, SSGC, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday14th July, while another containers ship ‘GFS Prime’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on 15th July, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025