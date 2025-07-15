BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
GCIL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
HUBC 147.87 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.56%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 84.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
NBP 126.35 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (3.72%)
PAEL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.69%)
PREMA 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
PRL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
SNGP 118.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
SSGC 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.38%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,855 Increased By 224.4 (1.65%)
BR30 40,188 Increased By 337.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 136,503 Increased By 2202.8 (1.64%)
KSE30 41,553 Increased By 738.3 (1.81%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-15

Japanese rubber futures firm on weather woes

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 05:50am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ended daytime trade higher on Monday, driven by Thailand weather concerns and expectations of stimulus in China, although gains were limited by a sluggish outlook for tyre demand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery gained 0.4 yen, or 0.13%, to 317.7 yen ($2.16) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 25 yuan, or 0.17%, to 14,360 yuan ($2,003.12) per metric ton. The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 20 yuan, or 0.17%, to 11,625 yuan ($1,621.61) per metric ton.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from July 19-20. In addition to severe weather conditions, higher crude oil prices and expectations of potential new economic stimulus measures in China also provided support to rubber markets, Japan Exchange Group said.

However, Orion, the world’s leading carbon black supplier, announced plans to shut down three to five global production lines by the end of 2025, said broker Galaxy Futures. This comes as Orion’s carbon black business for tyres saw weak recent quarters, Galaxy added. Carbon black is a critical material used in tyre manufacturing.

Elsewhere, the yen firmed to 147.31 per dollar, making yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices edged higher as investors monitored US sanctions on Russia that may impact global supply. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 165 US cents per kg, down 0.4%.

rubber rubber price rubber market

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures firm on weather woes

PM calls for overhaul of economic infrastructure

Aurangzeb sees early signs of recovery

Due diligence in process: Govt intends to dispose of PIACL assets

SME, agri financing: Aurangzeb lauds SBP and banks for stellar growth

PM spells out his govt’s top tax priorities

ADB flags high digital taxes, unfriendly analog tax processes

Consensus on Discos’ sell-off: Working group formed for FA-stakeholder coordination

SC rules coercive tax recovery not allowed without due notice

Fuel prices likely to increase

Customs officials accused of illegally selling luxury smuggled vehicles

Read more stories