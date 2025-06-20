Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Another mild earthquake jolted parts of Karachi on Friday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

According to the PMD, this is the 47th tremor in the city since the beginning of June.

The earthquake originated on June 20 at 17:28:41 PST with a magnitude of 2.8. It struck at a shallow depth of 4 kilometres, with its epicentre located about 13 kilometres southeast of Korangi in Karachi.

Karachi shaken by third low-intensity earthquake in 24 hours, residents concerned

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Seismologists say the recent series of low-intensity quakes are being closely monitored, though most have been too weak to be felt by the public.

Karachi, one of the most densely populated cities in Pakistan, lies in a tectonically active zone, making it vulnerable to occasional seismic activity.