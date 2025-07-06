BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
India beat England by 336 runs to win second Test

AFP Published 06 Jul, 2025 09:32pm
India’s Mohammed Siraj holds a souvenir stump as players leave the field as India win the test by 337 runs, on day five of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 6, 2025. Photo: AFP
BIRMINGHAM: Akash Deep took 10 wickets in a Test match for the first time as India thrashed England by 336 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday for a series-levelling win.

Deep, playing in the second Test after India rested Jasprit Bumrah, took 6-99 as England, set a mammoth 608 runs to win, were dismissed for 271 before tea on the fifth day.

The contest was a personal triumph for India captain Shubman Gill, who became the first batsman in Test cricket to post scores of 250 and 150 in the same match.

The 25-year-old’s majestic 269 in the first innings was followed by a dashing 161 off 162 balls in the second.

India declare on 427-6 to set England 608 to win Edgbaston Test

And, appropriately it was Gill, in only his second Test as skipper, who took the winning catch when Brydon Carse holed out off Deep to cover, with the five-match series now level at 1-1.

The third Test at Lord’s starts on Thursday.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 587 (S Gill 269, R Jadeja 89, Y Jaiswal 87)

England 1st innings: 407 (J Smith 184 no, H Brook 158; M Siraj 6-70, A Deep 4-88)

India 2nd innings: 427-6 dec (S Gill 161, R Jadeja 69 no, R Pant 65, KL Rahul 55)

England 2nd innings: 271 (J Smith 88, A Deep 6-99)

Result: India won by 336 runs

Series: Five-match series level at 1-1

