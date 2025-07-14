CM Murad directs to open M9-M5 Link Road next week

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit of the province to open the New Link Road by July 25 and the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway by December 2025.

CM Murad said this during the meeting held at the CM House in Karachi. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, prinicipal secretary to the CM Agha Wasif, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Project Director Shahrah-e-Bhutto Niaz Soomro, Project Engineer Khalid Masroor and other relevant officials.

On this occasion, the chief minister conducted a comprehensive review of key ongoing infrastructure projects, including the New Link Road, Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway, and the Korangi Causeway Bridge near Qayyumabad.

The New Link Road project, aimed at connecting the National Highway (N-5) with Motorway M-9, is progressing, with a significant portion already completed, said a press release issued by the CM House.

“The project is set to transform connectivity for freight and commuter traffic between Port Qasim, Karachi’s industrial zones, and the broader national highway network,” the CM said.

The upgraded Link Road corridor is being developed into a four-lane dual carriageway, replacing the congested and underdeveloped existing routes that have long hampered industrial and commercial traffic in the area, the press release added.

CM Murad said that once completed, the road will provide a direct and efficient link between the M-9 Motorway (Karachi-Hyderabad) and National Highway (N-5), greatly reducing travel time and easing the movement of cargo from Port Qasim to the motorway network and other key destinations across the province.

The 22-kilometre New Link Road project is nearing completion, with significant progress on the new interchange at M9 (kilometre 34+740). This Rs3.53 billion project is being executed in collaboration with the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

The chief minister was told that the interchange construction is divided into three segments: Southbound, bridge over M9, and Northbound. Work on the Southbound segment is underway and expected to be completed by next month. At this, the CM directed the PPP unit to complete the work so that he could open it for traffic on July 25. He also said that once the new link road is opened the old link road would be closed.

Construction on the bridge and Northbound sections began on April 24, and is progressing steadily. The chief minister directed the PPP Unit to complete the entire interchange by the end of October 2025 to improve connectivity and traffic flow on the M9 motorway. Upon the opening of the New Link Road, the old Link Road will be closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, the 39-kilometre, state-of-the-art, 3x3 lane high-speed access-controlled Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway is 82% complete. This expressway connects DHA to the Hyderabad Motorway (M9) near Kathore and includes six interchanges, multiple toll plazas, and modern facilities designed to enhance traffic flow and industrial connectivity in Karachi.

The first segment from Qayyumabad to Quaidabad is 99% complete, while the second segment from Quaidabad to Kathore has reached 65% progress. Key interchanges such as EBM, Shah-Faisal, and Quaidabad are complete, with Jam Sadiq and Memon Goth interchanges making significant progress despite some delays caused by utility relocations and concurrent Yellow Line corridor works.

The Samo Goth elevated structure, a 4-kilometre stretch over the Malir River Bed aimed at preserving local villages, has achieved 48% physical progress since its start in August 2024. Preparations for the Kathore Interchange at M9 are underway, with the Finance Department approving a competitive bidding process to ensure timely execution.

Korangi Causeway Bridge: The Korangi Causeway Bridge project is progressing rapidly, with 80% of the work completed. This Rs6.1 billion project, featuring a 26-meter wide bridge, is scheduled for completion by November 2025. The junction at Shahrah-e-Bhutto and Korangi Causeway has received administrative approval, with tendering underway and construction expected to commence by mid-August 2025. Once the Korangi Causeway Bridge is operational, the existing causeway road will be closed.

CM Murad underscored the critical role these projects play in enhancing Karachi’s infrastructure, alleviating traffic congestion, and promoting economic growth through improved connectivity. The Sindh government remains committed to delivering these landmark projects on schedule, fostering sustainable urban development, and strengthening public-private partnerships.