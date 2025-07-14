Google brings Ads in AI Overviews to Pakistan

Google has announced that later this year, Ads in AI Overviews will roll out to more APAC markets 1 in English, including Pakistan, opening up new ways for businesses to reach customers directly within Google’s AI-generated summaries on Search, according to a statement released on Monday.

AI Overviews, now used by over 1.5 billion people globally, is driving over 10% growth in applicable query types in major markets 2 and has seen a notable rise in commercial queries.

Google expands creative AI tools in Pakistan with Veo 3, Flow

With ads now integrated directly into these overviews, businesses in Pakistan will have more chances to connect with people and support their journey from discovery to decision.

This includes:

Shorten the path from discovery to decision: With Ads in AI Overviews, place your business into responses that are growing user satisfaction and engagement as consumers find information in faster and easier ways. Reach consumers early in their new journeys of discovery on Search.

Be the clear next step: Match your ad against both the user’s query and AI Overview context to position your business as their immediate next step.

Connect in new moments of untapped intent: AI Overviews decode complex user needs and emerging questions, enabling ads to meet customers in these previously inaccessible moments of high relevance.

Google to invest fresh $1bn in OpenAI rival Anthropic, FT reports

“For years, we’ve been at the forefront of AI-driven advertising. As consumer journeys become more complex—and resources more limited—we’re equipping marketers with our most advanced models yet: more intelligent, more agentic, and more personalised. That means faster, creative, wider reach, sharper insights, and better results,” said Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Google Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier.

Ads in AI Overviews is part of a new generation of AI-powered tools on Search and YouTube designed to help brands and marketers stay ahead in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

From transforming creative production to reimagining search ads, Google is turning AI into action—bringing smarter tools directly into the hands of marketers.