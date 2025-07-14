BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Pakistan

Sindh extends deadline for Ajrak number plates until August 14

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jul, 2025 06:14pm
Sindh extends deadline for Ajrak number plates until August 14

The Sindh government has extended the deadline for vehicles bearing Ajrak-themed number plates until August 14, while police have been instructed not to issue challans for such plates during this period.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla announced while speaking to the media in Karachi on Monday.

“Ajrak represents the cultural identity of Sindh and will remain on number plates,” he said.

Number plates with Ajrak design: only Excise-issued plates are valid, says minister

“Some people seem to have developed an unnecessary fear of Ajrak, but it is a part of our heritage and also serves as a security feature in the new plates.”

Chawla clarified that while no traffic tickets will be issued for Ajrak number plates until the new deadline, other traffic violations, including riding without a helmet or lacking proper vehicle documentation, will continue to be penalised as per standard procedures.

Here’s how to apply for new Ajrak design number plates online

He also reiterated that modern number plates integrated with the Safe City project are mandatory for all vehicles.

Earlier, concerns were raised about the design and legality of Ajrak-themed plates introduced as part of the province’s cultural branding.

The government has defended the move, citing both cultural significance and improved security features in the design.

