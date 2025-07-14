BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
DCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 171.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.78 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
LOTCHEM 20.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 126.31 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.69%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.63%)
PREMA 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.73%)
PRL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
SNGP 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
SSGC 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.69%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TREET 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
TRG 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,211 Increased By 359.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 136,390 Increased By 2090.6 (1.56%)
KSE30 41,505 Increased By 690.7 (1.69%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens vs US dollar ahead of Trump’s major statement

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 01:49pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected “major statement” on Russia with analysts expecting more volatility on the forex market.

At 0800 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker at 78.45 per U.S. dollar, according to LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes. The Russian currency is up by about 45% against the dollar since the start of the year.

Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the lack of progress in ending the war in Ukraine and Russia’s intensifying bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

Russian rouble weakens vs US dollar for the first time since July 3

“The focus is on the announcement by the U.S. president’s administration regarding Russia, scheduled for the beginning of the week, which may add volatility to currency exchange rates,” said Maxim Timoshenko from Russian Standard bank.

Against the Chinese yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble strengthened by 0.2% to 10.93 after weakening by over 1% during Friday’s session.

Rouble Russian rouble rouble vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble weakens vs US dollar ahead of Trump’s major statement

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

Read more stories