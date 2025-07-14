BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 86.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.13%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 170.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.80 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.51%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.54%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.14%)
LOTCHEM 20.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
NBP 126.30 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (3.68%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
PIAHCLA 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIBTL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
POWER 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.63%)
PREMA 42.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.64%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
SNGP 118.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
SSGC 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.82%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 58.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,211 Increased By 359.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 136,346 Increased By 2046.2 (1.52%)
KSE30 41,487 Increased By 673 (1.65%)
European shares fall on Trump’s new tariff threats on EU and Mexico

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 12:32pm

European shares fell on Monday, led by automobiles, as the U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose steep tariffs on the European Union and Mexico kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.6% at 544.3 points, as of 0706 GMT. Other regional indexes also declined, barring the UK’s FTSE 100, which was up 0.2%.

Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from the EU and Mexico starting August 1, after weeks of negotiations with major U.S. trading partners failed to reach comprehensive trade deals.

In response, the EU said on Sunday it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to U.S. tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement.

Mining, healthcare prop up European shares

Adding to the trade turmoil, on Monday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a newspaper interview that the EU has already prepared a list of tariffs worth 21 billion euros ($24.5 billion) on U.S. goods if the two countries fail to reach a deal.

In the market, European automobile shares fell 1.4%, while retail sector was down 1%.

Among individual stocks, AstraZeneca rose 1.9% after the drugmaker said its drug Baxdrostat met all the main and secondary goals of a late-stage study in patients with uncontrolled or treatment-resistant hypertension.

