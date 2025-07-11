BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 11, 2025
Markets

Mining, healthcare prop up European shares

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed higher on Thursday, with mining and healthcare stocks the biggest boosts as investors watched for signs of progress on a potential trade deal between the United States and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% higher, hitting its highest since June 11.

In the UK, the blue-chip FTSE 100 jumped 1.2% to an all-time high, while Germany’s DAX came off its record high to end 0.4% lower. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is working “non-stop” to reach a low-tariff trade agreement with the US EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday that good progress has been made on a framework trade agreement, and a deal may be possible within days.

The negotiators are also discussing potential measures to protect the EU auto industry, according to officials and auto industry sources.

European auto stocks climbed 2%, with shares of Germany’s BMW up 4.2% after the automaker held a well-received pre-close earnings call.

“The frequency of tariff-related news is on the rise again, and this crescendo of trade influences is likely to persist in the coming days, impacting markets directly affected by these developments,” Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

US President Donald Trump announced a new 50% tariff on copper imports and a 50% duty on goods from Brazil on Wednesday, both effective August 1.

European mining stocks jumped 3.2% to a more than three-month high, with London-listed shares of Glencore and Rio Tinto advancing about 4% each.

Heavyweight healthcare stocks also gained 1.8%, with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk up 2.8%.

The stocks reeling on Thursday were mostly banks, with a gauge for euro zone lenders down 1.6%, though still hovering near its highest level since 2010.

At the bottom of the STOXX 600 was Barry Callebaut, down 13.4% after the Swiss chocolate maker cut its volume outlook for the third time this year.

Grafton shed 6.1% after the building materials distributor and DIY retailer said it is not expecting a “significant” increase in volumes this year.

European shares European Union FTSE 100

