BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.92%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
CPHL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
DCL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
DGKC 174.00 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (3.07%)
FCCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.66%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.95%)
HUBC 144.75 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 86.81 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.26%)
NBP 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.35%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
POWER 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.62%)
PREMA 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PRL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 119.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
SSGC 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.13%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,639 Increased By 59.9 (0.44%)
BR30 40,162 Increased By 494.8 (1.25%)
KSE100 134,497 Increased By 714.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 40,841 Increased By 159 (0.39%)
Jul 11, 2025
Markets

Australian shares inch lower as banks, gold stocks drag; Johns Lyng surges

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2025

Australian shares edged lower on Friday, as losses in banking and gold stocks outweighed gains in miners, while Johns Lyng Group soared after the building services provider agreed to a takeover offer from Pacific Equity Partners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 8,583.6 by 0026 GMT.

The benchmark has lost 0.2% so far in the week after two consecutive weeks of gains.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs, and Nvidia’s market value closed above $4 trillion for the first time.

Markets largely shrugged off US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff missives, including a new 50% tariff on copper imports from August 1.

In Sydney, shares of Johns Lyng Group climbed 23.3% and were on track for their best day ever, after the company agreed to be acquired by Pacific Equity Partners for an equity value of A$1.1 billion ($725.01 million). Index heavyweight financials fell 0.8%.

National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were down between 0.1% and 0.3%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday held its cash rate steady at 3.85% in a surprise move, saying the majority of the board wanted to wait for more information to confirm inflation was slowing.

Gold stocks dropped 0.9%, with Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources shedding 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Miners rose 2.1% after iron ore prices climbed overnight on hopes of a new wave of reforms to rein in steel supply and more stimulus measures from top consumer China.

Shares of BHP and Rio Tinto were up 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively, while Fortescue advanced 3.8%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,781.39.

It was down 0.1% so far in the week.

