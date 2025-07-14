BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 170.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
FCCL 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
FFL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.89 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.57%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.14%)
LOTCHEM 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 126.50 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (3.84%)
PAEL 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.62%)
PREMA 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.8%)
PRL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
SNGP 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.62%)
SSGC 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TPLP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TREET 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,201 Increased By 350.5 (0.88%)
KSE100 136,378 Increased By 2078.3 (1.55%)
KSE30 41,500 Increased By 685.4 (1.68%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks gain on pickup in exports; Tuesday GDP data eyed

Reuters Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 01:44pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks inched higher on Monday, as markets reacted cautiously to positive trade data and awaited GDP figures amid lingering tariff concerns.

At market close, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%, hovering near its highest level since October.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.3% after swinging between gains and losses during the day, while the tech index added 0.7%.

Fresh data released on Monday showed China’s trade activities rebounded as exporters capitalised on a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington ahead of a looming August deadline.

Exports rose 5.8% year-on-year in June, beating forecast, while imports rebounded 1.1% following a 3.4% decline in May.

Markets are now watching second-quarter GDP data due Tuesday, which is projected to grow 5.1%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

China’s economy is now on track to achieve its 5% annual growth target, but might face growing pressure as upcoming U.S. tariffs loom, according to analysts at BOC International.

China, HK shares end lower as factory deflation deepens

“We recommend paying attention to the July Politburo meeting’s guidance on economic growth prospects for the second half of the year and the deployment of growth stabilization measures. We temporarily maintain our optimistic view on risk assets,” they said.

Leading gains in mainland on Monday, the banking sector climbed 0.5% to recoup some of Friday’s loss. The energy sector added 1%.

However, the property sector slipped 1.4%, continuing to pare last week’s rally, which was spurred by speculation about potential stimulus measures.

There has been some noise saying that the central government may have new policies coming out to stimulate the markets nationwide, but “we believe that upcoming demand-side property market easing measures are likely incremental instead of large-scale,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday.

Around the region, sentiment was weak as the latest salvo of threats in the U.S. tariff wars kept investors on edge, though there were still hopes it was mainly a bluster by President Donald Trump.

MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.3%.

China shares China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks gain on pickup in exports; Tuesday GDP data eyed

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

Read more stories