July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Following nationwide strike call for July 19 and the announcement of protest demonstrations by chambers of commerce and trade associations across the country, the government has begun engaging with the business community.

According to business community leaders, the government has invited presidents of various chambers of commerce and office-bearers of associations to Islamabad for discussions on proposed tax reforms, retail tax, and other fiscal matters.

Government representatives have assured trade leaders that their concerns will be heard and that efforts will be made to find a mutually agreeable solution. In response, the top leadership of the business community and officials from various associations have started internal consultations to formulate a unified stance.

Trade bodies also back July 19 strike call

Reportedly, the trade leaders are emphasising consensus-building before departing for Islamabad, ensuring a clear and united position during negotiations. A formal announcement of the agreed strategy and future course of action is expected later today.

Given the ongoing atmosphere of protests and the looming nationwide strike on July 19, these negotiations are being regarded as highly significant. The business community maintains that it stands firm against unjust tax policies but also remains open to a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

