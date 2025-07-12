Trade bodies also back July 19 strike call

KARACHI: After the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and all major chambers of commerce across the country announced support for the July 19 strike, trade and industrial associations have also decided to back the strike and announced the closure of businesses.

President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan, responding to the strike call by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Javed Bilwani, stated that all industries in North Karachi will halt production on July 19.

He said that industrialists in North Karachi will strongly protest on July 19 against Sections 37AA and 37B of the Income Tax Ordinance, taxes on bank transactions, the extraordinary powers granted to FBR officials, unjust taxation, and anti-business policies. He described the strike as a one-day symbolic protest.

Faisal Moiz Khan further said that in solidarity with the KCCI President, the business and industrial community of Karachi will raise its voice against these laws, which are hostile to traders and industrialists.

Meanwhile, President of the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), Sheikh Mohammad Tahseen, along with the SITE Association of Industry and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), have also announced support for the July 19 strike against Sections 37AA and 37B of the Income Tax Ordinance, unjust taxation on bank transactions, and anti-business policies.

