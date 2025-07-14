BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Markets Print 2025-07-14

Futures spread surges 73 bps

Published 14 Jul, 2025

KARACHI: The Future market at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) exhibited an expansion in spreads during the week ended on 11th Jul 2025.

The spread increased by 73 basis points, increasing from 9.99 percent a week earlier to 10.72 percent. This reflects persistent optimism in the underlying market and premium valuations on futures contracts relative to the spot market.

However, the average daily traded volume (ADTO) in the futures market fell by 7.8 percent on a week-on-week (WoW) basis to 166.24 million shares during the outgoing week from 180.39 million in last week. In value terms, futures turnover also declined, with average daily traded value down 1.2 percent WoW to Rs 7.82 billion.

Analysts anticipate futures market activity to stay measured in the immediate term as investors monitor upcoming macroeconomic cues and corporate earnings announcements, even as the overall bullish sentiment in the equity market is expected to continue.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Average daily traded value

