Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Dar to attend SCO’s CFMs in China today

Naveed Siddiqui Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Ishaq Dar will lead Pakistan delegation to the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) being held on July 14-16, 2025 in Tianjin (China).

The DPM will participate in SCO CFM at the invitation of Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

According to the Foreign Office statement, Foreign Ministers of all SCO member States, including Pakistan, China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the CFM meeting. Foreign Minister of Belarus will attend the CFM for the first time as member of SCO.

The CFM is the third highest forum in the SCO format. It focuses on the issues of international relations, as well as foreign and security policies of SCO.

The forum approves the documents, including declaration and statements, etc that are to be presented for the consideration of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) as well as the decisions to be adopted by the CHS.

