Pakistan Print 2025-07-14

Bilawal pays tribute to 22 brave Kashmiri martyrs of 1931

APP Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 08:14am

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the 22 brave Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931, whose blood marked the beginning of a resolute struggle against tyranny and injustice.

He said that the sacrifice of the martyrs of Srinagar Central Jail is a timeless reminder that the spirit of freedom can never be suppressed by bullets. He added that those valiant sons of Kashmir laid down their lives not only for the right to speak, but for the dignity of an entire nation.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, under the vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.

“The legacy of July 13 lives on in the heart of every Kashmiri. We renew our commitment to their cause and reiterate that peace in the region is impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of its people,” he emphasized.

Bilawal concluded by urging the international community to take notice of the continued human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to play its role in ensuring justice, dignity, and freedom for the Kashmiri people.

