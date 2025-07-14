Latest dengue situation, steps aimed at dealing with challenge reviewed

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the dengue situation is being monitored across the province and line departments have been asked to review the situation.

The Provincial Minister for Primary Healthcare and Population Khawaja Imran Nazir said that in view of the recent rains, work should be done on an emergency basis to prevent the spread of dengue.

The Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique directed to provide staff of Population Welfare Clinics to anti-dengue teams in high-risk areas. He said that the Cooperative housing societies need to remain active. Water should not be allowed to stagnate at construction sites. Secretaries of allied departments should ensure implementation of decisions taken in dengue meeting because dengue cannot be fought without the hard work of all concerned departments. Surveillance of anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts should be ensured at all costs, he said.

The eighth meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Infectious Diseases including Dengue and Disaster Management was held in the Health and Population Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir.

All Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, CEOs, Professor Wasim Akram and other medical experts participated in the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, the latest situation of dengue across the province and measures to control it were reviewed.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that there is a need to be more cautious and active regarding dengue. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should monitor anti-dengue activities themselves. No negligence will be tolerated by the concerned departments in this dengue season. More hard work is required in this dengue season compared to last year. Special surveillance should be conducted in junkyards and graveyards within the district limits, he said, adding: “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is monitoring the dengue situation herself.”

Moreover, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique while addressing a separate meeting said that on the request of the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the Building Department inspected the building of Government Lady Wellingdon Hospital Lahore and declared the building as dilapidated. Due to which, three units of this hospital are being temporarily shifted to Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital Lahore, Government Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Yaki Gate and Lady Aitchison Hospital Lahore for a short period. The emergency and OPD of Lady Wellington Hospital will remain safe in the same hospital and will remain fully functional in the new building. In this regard, a committee has also been formed to monitor the process of shifting the three units of Lady Wellington Hospital.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is constructing a new complex of Lady Wellington Hospital Lahore with a cost of Rs 7.6 billion and comprising 235 beds.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that IDAP has been directed to complete the work on this complex at a rapid pace. As soon as this complex is completed, all the units of Lady Wellington Hospital Lahore will be shifted to the new building immediately. Two ambulances and additional staff will also be deployed at Lady Wellington Hospital Lahore for the convenience of patients.

