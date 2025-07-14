BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pakistan envoy

NNI Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 06:28am

DALLAS, US: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has stated that there is no pressure from the US on Pakistan to recognise Israel.

Speaking at an event here, the ambassador reaffirmed that Pakistan’s policy on Israel is firmly rooted in the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “There is absolutely no pressure from the US regarding recognition of Israel.”

Ambassador Sheikh also highlighted improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US, adding that Pakistan has abundant electricity resources available to support investments in cryptocurrency mining and related technologies.

ME situation: Rubio telephones PM

Commenting on bilateral ties, he said Pakistan-US relations are improving and that both countries are working to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, energy and technology.

About investment opportunities, he pointed out that Pakistan has ample electricity reserves to support ventures like cryptocurrency mining — a sector gaining attention in the global digital economy.

Pakistan officially commenced the drafting of a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital and virtual assets last month.

