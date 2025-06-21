ME situation: Rubio telephones PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role in international peace efforts amid growing concerns over the Iran-Israel crisis, during a telephone call initiated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Secretary Rubio rang up Prime Minister Sharif to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-Israel crisis.

Sharif described the crisis as “deeply worrying, not only for the region, but for the entire world,” and called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s strong relations with Iran and encouraged Islamabad to continue playing a constructive role in the ongoing peace efforts with Tehran. He reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan to promote both regional and global stability.

During a warm and cordial conversation, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his best wishes to US President Donald Trump and praised his bold leadership.

He also lauded Secretary Rubio’s proactive diplomacy, particularly his role in helping Pakistan and India reach a ceasefire understanding, which PM Sharif said averted a major confrontation between the two nuclear-armed states.

Sharif welcomed President Trump’s recent positive statements about Pakistan, calling them most encouraging” for lasting peace in South Asia.

He reiterated Islamabad’s readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the Indus Waters Treaty, trade, and counter-terrorism.

On security matters, PM Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism across the country, citing threats from terrorist groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other militant outfits.

In response, Rubio appreciated Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and assured continued US cooperation to address shared security concerns.

Sharif also noted with satisfaction the recent meeting in Washington between President Trump and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, describing it as cordial and productive.

On economic ties, Sharif emphasised the need to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, mining, rare earth metals, and information technology.

He highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships, in line with President Trump’s focus on expanding global trade.

Both sides agreed that ongoing dialogue must translate into tangible outcomes across all sectors.

Prime Minister Sharif called for more frequent high-level engagements and reiterated his invitation to President Trump for an official visit to Pakistan.

He also invited Secretary Rubio to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, expressing hope for a visit in the near future.

Rubio thanked the prime minister for taking his call and expressed a strong desire to strengthen US-Pakistan cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

He further appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to uphold the ceasefire with India and encouraged its continued engagement in peace efforts related to Iran.

