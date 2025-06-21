AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

ME situation: Rubio telephones PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role in international peace efforts amid growing concerns over the Iran-Israel crisis, during a telephone call initiated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Secretary Rubio rang up Prime Minister Sharif to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-Israel crisis.

Sharif described the crisis as “deeply worrying, not only for the region, but for the entire world,” and called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s strong relations with Iran and encouraged Islamabad to continue playing a constructive role in the ongoing peace efforts with Tehran. He reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan to promote both regional and global stability.

During a warm and cordial conversation, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his best wishes to US President Donald Trump and praised his bold leadership.

He also lauded Secretary Rubio’s proactive diplomacy, particularly his role in helping Pakistan and India reach a ceasefire understanding, which PM Sharif said averted a major confrontation between the two nuclear-armed states.

Sharif welcomed President Trump’s recent positive statements about Pakistan, calling them most encouraging” for lasting peace in South Asia.

He reiterated Islamabad’s readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the Indus Waters Treaty, trade, and counter-terrorism.

On security matters, PM Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism across the country, citing threats from terrorist groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other militant outfits.

In response, Rubio appreciated Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and assured continued US cooperation to address shared security concerns.

Sharif also noted with satisfaction the recent meeting in Washington between President Trump and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, describing it as cordial and productive.

On economic ties, Sharif emphasised the need to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, mining, rare earth metals, and information technology.

He highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships, in line with President Trump’s focus on expanding global trade.

Both sides agreed that ongoing dialogue must translate into tangible outcomes across all sectors.

Prime Minister Sharif called for more frequent high-level engagements and reiterated his invitation to President Trump for an official visit to Pakistan.

He also invited Secretary Rubio to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, expressing hope for a visit in the near future.

Rubio thanked the prime minister for taking his call and expressed a strong desire to strengthen US-Pakistan cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

He further appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to uphold the ceasefire with India and encouraged its continued engagement in peace efforts related to Iran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Middle East South Asia US President Donald Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak US ties US Pakistan partnership Pakistan US ties Pak US economic ties COAS General Asim Munir Pakistan and US Iran Israel war US Secretary of State Marco Rubio US Pakistan cooperation Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

ME situation: Rubio telephones PM

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories