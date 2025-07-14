Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that a comprehensive national policy is being formulated in consultation with all four provinces to counter Indian water aggression.

He said this while inaugurating the newly established Engineers’ Lounge at the Institution of Engineers Pakistan, here.

Ahsan maintained that the proposed policy is aimed at effectively safeguarding Pakistan’s water resources in the face of ongoing regional challenges.

He also announced to establish a special technical committee comprising water experts and engineers to provide technically sound recommendations to address water disputes and related challenges.

Highlighting the importance of engineering for national progress, Ahsan stressed the need for mobilising engineers as part of a national mission to address Pakistan’s pressing challenges.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that Pakistan’s engineers were a valuable national asset, and their intelligence and hard work must be harnessed for the country’s development agenda. He assured that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with all engineering bodies in this mission.

