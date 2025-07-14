BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-14

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

Muhammad Saleem Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 05:49am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that a comprehensive national policy is being formulated in consultation with all four provinces to counter Indian water aggression.

He said this while inaugurating the newly established Engineers’ Lounge at the Institution of Engineers Pakistan, here.

Ahsan maintained that the proposed policy is aimed at effectively safeguarding Pakistan’s water resources in the face of ongoing regional challenges.

PM Shehbaz urges regional unity, highlights India’s ‘weaponisation of water’ at ECO summit

He also announced to establish a special technical committee comprising water experts and engineers to provide technically sound recommendations to address water disputes and related challenges.

Highlighting the importance of engineering for national progress, Ahsan stressed the need for mobilising engineers as part of a national mission to address Pakistan’s pressing challenges.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that Pakistan’s engineers were a valuable national asset, and their intelligence and hard work must be harnessed for the country’s development agenda. He assured that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with all engineering bodies in this mission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal Water Resources Planning Minister Indo Pak tensions Indian water aggression National policy

Comments

200 characters

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pak envoy

Read more stories