IMF lauds Pakistan’s ‘strong’ economic reform progress

International Monetary Fund (IMF)‘s Resident Representative for Pakistan Mahir Binici has reaffirmed continued support for Pakistan’s economic and climate reform agenda, while appreciating the South Asian country’s strong economic reform progress.

Addressing economists, researchers and policy experts at Sustainable Development Policy Institute in Islamabad, Binici said the growth across the Middle East and Pakistan is expected to strengthen in 2025 and beyond, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He, however, underlined urgent need for prudent and forward-looking policy actions.

Focusing on Pakistan, the IMF official said the country’s performance under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility has been strong so far.

He said early policy measures have helped restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild investor confidence, despite persistent external challenges.

Binici also highlighted Pakistan’s progress on climate-related reforms under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility.