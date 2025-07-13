BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF lauds Pakistan’s ‘strong’ economic reform progress

  • Binici says growth in Pakistan expected to strengthen in 2025 and beyond
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 08:49pm

International Monetary Fund (IMF)‘s Resident Representative for Pakistan Mahir Binici has reaffirmed continued support for Pakistan’s economic and climate reform agenda, while appreciating the South Asian country’s strong economic reform progress.

Addressing economists, researchers and policy experts at Sustainable Development Policy Institute in Islamabad, Binici said the growth across the Middle East and Pakistan is expected to strengthen in 2025 and beyond, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He, however, underlined urgent need for prudent and forward-looking policy actions.

Focusing on Pakistan, the IMF official said the country’s performance under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility has been strong so far.

He said early policy measures have helped restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild investor confidence, despite persistent external challenges.

Binici also highlighted Pakistan’s progress on climate-related reforms under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

IMF programmes IMF and Pakistan IMF official IMF praises Pakistan Pakistan's reforms agenda

Comments

200 characters

IMF lauds Pakistan’s ‘strong’ economic reform progress

President asks international community to take notice of HR abuses in IIOJ&K

Probe team formed to investigate death of actress Humaira Asghar

Pakistan to continue supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan go down to Japan 3-0 in final of Men’s U18 Asia Hockey Cup 2025

Azma Bokhari slams Gandapur’s ‘theatrics’, warns against inciting chaos

Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Pakistan: ‘Industry must think seriously about affordability’

104 killed in monsoon-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

257 killed in 501 terror attacks in Balochistan in six months: Home Dept

Five of a family killed in bus-car collision in Punjab’s Hasilpur

Read more stories