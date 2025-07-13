BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Sports

Devon Conway replaces injured Allen in NZ squad for T20 tri-series

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2025 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway will replace the injured Finn Allen in the New Zealand squad for the 20-overs tri-series in Zimbabwe, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

Allen has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a foot injury while representing the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket in the United States.

“We’re really gutted for Finn,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said in a statement issued by the New Zealand association.

“I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen.

“We’re lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon’s quality to replace Finn.”

Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Robinson will also join the squad as cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, who are involved in the MLC final on Monday.

Crawley’s last-over ‘theatrics’ against India spark time-wasting row at Lord’s

“We knew there’d be a possibility that a handful of players could be involved in the MLC final on Monday, so we’re bringing in Mitch, Jimmy and Tim as possible replacements,” Walter said.

Hosts Zimbabwe face South Africa in the tournament opener on Sunday.

New Zealand begin their campaign against South Africa on Wednesday.

Devon Conway New Zealand cricket Major League Cricket Jimmy Neesham T20 tri series

