Crawley’s last-over ‘theatrics’ against India spark time-wasting row at Lord’s

AFP Published 13 Jul, 2025 10:26am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: England and India accused each other of sharp practice after Zak Crawley’s conduct at Lord’s on Saturday drew an angry reaction from visiting captain Shubman Gill.

India ought to have been able to bowl two overs late in the third day’s play of the third Test after being dismissed for 387 – exactly level with England’s first-innings total.

Crawley, however, ensured there were only six deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah before stumps by twice withdrawing from his stance and then calling for the physio after the fifth ball appeared to make only minimal contact with his glove.

Tempers flared as it became evident India would not be able to bowl another over before the close, with host broadcaster Sky Sports issuing an on-air apology after a stump microphone picked up Gill swearing angrily at Crawley.

Crawley and Gill jabbed fingers at each other as they exchanged choice words, with Ben Duckett, England’s other opener, also getting involved.

Tim Southee, England’s bowling consultant, suggested Gill was guilty of double standards after delaying the end of the hosts’ innings to receive treatment on the second day, while India all-rounder Washington Sundar also held up proceedings for what appeared to be a comfort break while batting.

“I’m not sure what they were complaining about when Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday,” Southee told reporters after stumps on Saturday.

“It’s obviously part of the game. It’s always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end and it was an exciting way to finish the day. It was good to see energy from both sides.”

Bumrah’s treble strike rocks England before Smith hits back

The former New Zealand paceman, asked about Crawley’s fitness, gave a deadpan reply by saying: “He’ll be assessed overnight. Hopefully he’ll be alright to carry on tomorrow (Sunday).”

India opener KL Rahul, who scored his 10th Test century and second at Lord’s on Saturday, was far from shocked by Crawley’s behaviour. “Two overs is a no-brainer with six minutes to go,” he said. “But it was a bit of theatrics at the end.

“I know exactly what was going on; everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes.”

Meanwhile, former England captain turned BBC pundit Michael Vaughan had no qualms about the flare-up.

“It’s as good a piece of time-wasting as I’ve ever seen,” he said. “India can’t complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain… But what great drama and what a great day.”

