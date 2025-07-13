BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Jul 13, 2025
Sports

Pakistan go down to Japan 3-0 in final of Men’s U18 Asia Hockey Cup 2025

BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 06:13pm

Pakistan’s dream run in the Men’s U18 Asia Hockey Cup 2025 came to a sad end on Sunday as they were defeated 0-3 by Japan in the tournament final at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre.

After an unbeaten streak in the group stage and a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Malaysia in the semi-finals, Pakistan entered the final with momentum on their side.

However, Japan proved too strong in the title clash, dominating possession and capitalizing on scoring opportunities with clinical precision.

Japan’s FUJIWARA Yuma was the star of the match, scoring twice, once in the second quarter and again in the third, while YASUI Tatsuaki sealed the win with a goal in the final quarter, dashing Pakistan’s hopes of a historic title.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan’s performance throughout the tournament was commendable.

The team had earlier defeated China 2-1, Bangladesh 6-3, Sri Lanka 9-0, and Hong Kong 8-0 in the group stage, showcasing their attacking prowess and depth.

Their semi-final win against Malaysia (4-3 in a penalty shootout) had raised hopes for a maiden title, but Japan’s well-structured defense and swift counterattacks proved decisive in the final.

With a silver medal finish, Pakistan still emerges as one of the top contenders in Asian youth hockey, offering promise for the country’s hockey future.

However, the country has still lot to do as they have failed twice at the final stage in less than a month.

Last month, Pakistan had lost 2-6 to New Zealand in the final of the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia.

