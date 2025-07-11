BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Sports

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 05:08pm

Pakistan qualified for the final of the U-18 Asia Hockey Cup after edging out Malaysia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the semifinal held at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre on Friday.

Both teams put on a competitive display, with the match locked at 3-3 after full time. The result was decided through a tense penalty shootout, where Pakistan held their nerve to book a place in the final against Japan, scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan defeated hosts China 2-1 on Wednesday to secure a semifinal spot.

New Zealand crush Pakistan 6-2 in FIH Nations Cup final

Hassan Shehbaz opened the scoring with a field goal in the 11th minute, followed by another field strike from Ali Hanzala in the 43rd. China managed to pull one back through Lin Jiaxing, who converted a penalty corner.

With the win over China, Pakistan completed the group stage of the 11-nation event unbeaten, displaying consistency and resilience throughout the tournament.

Pakistan will now face Japan in the title clash on Sunday, aiming to cap off their impressive run with the continental crown.

