Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in IED blast at Mach

Published 07 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom on Tuesday when terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) targeted a security forces’ vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED) in the general area of Mach, Kachhi district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The martyred personnel have been identified as Subedar Umar Farooq (42, Karachi), Naik Asif Khan (28, Karak), Naik Mashkoor Ali (28, Orakzai), Sepoy Tariq Nawaz (26, Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz (28, Bagh), Sepoy Muhammad Asim (22, Karak), and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan (28, Kohat).

Following the attack, a sanitisation operation was launched in the area to eliminate any remaining threats. The military reaffirmed its commitment to bring the perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR stated, adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs would further strengthen national resolve against terrorism.

Condemning the role of India in allegedly sponsoring terrorist proxies, the military reiterated that such nefarious designs will be defeated through the collective efforts of Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and its resilient people.

