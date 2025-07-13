BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Modest trading activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,200 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

2600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,150 to Rs 16,200 per maund,400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Shujabad, 400 bales of Pir Mahal were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund and 400 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

