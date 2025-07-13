202 female computer teachers under FDE jobless

ISLAMABAD: Around 202 female computer teachers working in girls’ schools and colleges under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been rendered jobless after the completion of a project, it was learnt on Saturday. The computer learning project was started during the last PML-N tenure of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

According to the official notification available with Business Recorder, the Universal Service Fund’s computer labs project, which aimed to provide Information Technology (IT) education to girls, officially ended on June 30, 2025, terminating the teachers’ contracts.

The affected teachers have appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for extending job contract or employment on a regular basis. They recounted their successful contributions to the project and seek urgent intervention to resolve the matter on humanitarian grounds.

The 202 teachers were hired to enhance digital literacy in Islamabad’s schools and colleges. The notification states that decision has been conveyed to the concerned teachers with appreciations and best wishes for their priceless contribution to successfully complete project titled “Sustainability of Computer Labs” established by the Universal Service Fund.

“As the said project has now been successfully completed on 30.06.2025, the requirement for teaching services under this initiative has ceased. Accordingly, the services of the teachers engaged under this project will no longer be required with effect from 01.07.2025,” notification further stated.

