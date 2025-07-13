BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-13

202 female computer teachers under FDE jobless

Naveed Siddiqui Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: Around 202 female computer teachers working in girls’ schools and colleges under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been rendered jobless after the completion of a project, it was learnt on Saturday. The computer learning project was started during the last PML-N tenure of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

According to the official notification available with Business Recorder, the Universal Service Fund’s computer labs project, which aimed to provide Information Technology (IT) education to girls, officially ended on June 30, 2025, terminating the teachers’ contracts.

The affected teachers have appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for extending job contract or employment on a regular basis. They recounted their successful contributions to the project and seek urgent intervention to resolve the matter on humanitarian grounds.

The 202 teachers were hired to enhance digital literacy in Islamabad’s schools and colleges. The notification states that decision has been conveyed to the concerned teachers with appreciations and best wishes for their priceless contribution to successfully complete project titled “Sustainability of Computer Labs” established by the Universal Service Fund.

“As the said project has now been successfully completed on 30.06.2025, the requirement for teaching services under this initiative has ceased. Accordingly, the services of the teachers engaged under this project will no longer be required with effect from 01.07.2025,” notification further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nawaz Sharif PMLN Federal Directorate of Education female computer teachers

Comments

200 characters

202 female computer teachers under FDE jobless

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories