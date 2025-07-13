India’s proxy war of terrorism

EDITORIAL: The Corps Commanders’ Conference on Thursday once again underscored Pakistan’s growing concerns over India’s role in fomenting terrorism within this country. In the wake of the Pahalgam incident, and what was described as India’s “manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan”, the military leadership called for “decisive and holistic actions at all levels” against Indian-backed and -sponsored proxies.

The use of proxies by India reflects a well-documented pattern of behaviour in recent years, particularly since the rise to power of ultra-Hindu nationalist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in 2014.

Pakistan has consistently highlighted India’s support for separatist and militant elements, most notably Baloch insurgent groups and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist outfit, both of which have been involved in high-profile terrorist attacks.

The urgency of the matter was underscored by events on the very day of the conference in the Sur Dukai area of Baluchistan, where armed men stopped two buses, checked passengers’ identity cards, and dragged out nine of them with Punjab addresses to be shot dead in cold blood.

The so-called Balochistan Liberation Front later claimed responsibility for the heinous act. Pakistan has submitted multiple dossiers to the United Nations and other international bodies, detailing Indian financial and logistical support for these terrorist groups, often operating from Afghan soil or via clandestine regional networks.

The issue gained significant traction following the 2016 arrest of a serving Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Baluchistan. Found in possession of a passport under a fictitious Muslim name, Jadhav later confessed on video to orchestrating subversive activities in that restive province on behalf of India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

A striking element of the top brass’ assertions is the pointed reference to India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval. Just a day before the Corps Commanders’ meeting, Director General of ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, had also named Doval as the “chief architect of terrorism in Pakistan.” This, of course, did not come as a surprise. Doval has, on multiple public platforms and in think-tank discussions, outlined his “offensive defence” doctrine – a Pakistan-centric strategy that advocates taking the fight to adversary through covert means. This doctrine has come to symbolize India’s use of violent proxies to destabilise this country.

The military’s call for “holistic” action reflects the evolving nature of modern security challenges, which requires a multi-dimensional approach. In addition to military readiness it demands greater political alignment and economic resilience—especially at a time when Pakistan is grappling with political uncertainty and grim economic challenges. Meanwhile, India’s attempts to offset its military setbacks through proxy warfare leave limited space for diplomatic engagement in an already fragile regional environment. Common sense suggests that both nuclear-armed neighbours work to de-escalate tensions. Unfortunately, however, India’s interference via proxies continues, adding to the tensions between two nuclear-armed countries.

