Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed stakeholders to promote the Gwadar Port’s cost-effective trade routes and available incentives for international businesses and early commencement of transshipment operation between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the Operationalisation of Gwadar Port on Friday.

The meeting, coordinated by Member Infrastructure, Planning Commission Dr Waqas Anwar was attended by senior officials from Gwadar Port Authority, the ministries of Maritime Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Defence Production, Interior, Finance, Commerce, Communications, Railways, and Industries and Production.

The meeting focused on finalising a comprehensive and well-coordinated plan to accelerate the operationalisation of Gwadar Port. Key agenda items included organising an international conference in Islamabad to raise global awareness about Gwadar Port, devising a robust marketing strategy, and enhancing diplomatic outreach to attract investment and trade interest from Central Asian Republics and other relevant countries.

The planning minister was briefed that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is actively engaging private shipping liners to commence transshipment operations between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf. Initial cargo categories will include minerals, dates, seafood, and cement, targeting sectors such as mining, fisheries, and processing industries.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the need to showcase Gwadar Port in international roadshows as a strategic trade hub linking the Gulf and Central Asia. “Well-designed promotional materials must be disseminated through Pakistan’s embassies and diplomatic missions worldwide to ensure global visibility for Gwadar Port,” he said.

The federal minister underscored Gwadar’s geostrategic value, citing its position as the shortest trade route to the Gulf and Central Asia, including countries such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. He highlighted the port’s potential as a regional transshipment hub.

The planning minister instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate a four-nation consortium to undertake a pre-feasibility study aimed at linking South Asia with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) from Gwadar to Oman through undersea tunnel. Proposals are also under consideration to establish ferry connections with Gulf Countries leveraging China’s strong trade presence in the region.

Minister Iqbal directed the Director General of Gwadar Port Authority to ensure quality accommodation and recreational facilities for international shipping crew members, encouraging repeat visits to the port. The DG confirmed that high-standard lodging, including a 5-star hotel (Pearl Continental), is available for international shipping crew members.

