BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-12

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

Naveed Butt Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed stakeholders to promote the Gwadar Port’s cost-effective trade routes and available incentives for international businesses and early commencement of transshipment operation between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the Operationalisation of Gwadar Port on Friday.

The meeting, coordinated by Member Infrastructure, Planning Commission Dr Waqas Anwar was attended by senior officials from Gwadar Port Authority, the ministries of Maritime Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Defence Production, Interior, Finance, Commerce, Communications, Railways, and Industries and Production.

Gwadar Port: govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

The meeting focused on finalising a comprehensive and well-coordinated plan to accelerate the operationalisation of Gwadar Port. Key agenda items included organising an international conference in Islamabad to raise global awareness about Gwadar Port, devising a robust marketing strategy, and enhancing diplomatic outreach to attract investment and trade interest from Central Asian Republics and other relevant countries.

The planning minister was briefed that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is actively engaging private shipping liners to commence transshipment operations between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf. Initial cargo categories will include minerals, dates, seafood, and cement, targeting sectors such as mining, fisheries, and processing industries.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the need to showcase Gwadar Port in international roadshows as a strategic trade hub linking the Gulf and Central Asia. “Well-designed promotional materials must be disseminated through Pakistan’s embassies and diplomatic missions worldwide to ensure global visibility for Gwadar Port,” he said.

The federal minister underscored Gwadar’s geostrategic value, citing its position as the shortest trade route to the Gulf and Central Asia, including countries such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. He highlighted the port’s potential as a regional transshipment hub.

The planning minister instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate a four-nation consortium to undertake a pre-feasibility study aimed at linking South Asia with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) from Gwadar to Oman through undersea tunnel. Proposals are also under consideration to establish ferry connections with Gulf Countries leveraging China’s strong trade presence in the region.

Minister Iqbal directed the Director General of Gwadar Port Authority to ensure quality accommodation and recreational facilities for international shipping crew members, encouraging repeat visits to the port. The DG confirmed that high-standard lodging, including a 5-star hotel (Pearl Continental), is available for international shipping crew members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade gwadar port Ahsan iqbal GCC businesses Gwadar Planning Minister Gwadar Port Authority regional connectivity trade hub Persian Gulf transshipment operations Gwadar trade routes

Comments

200 characters

Stakeholders told to promote Gwadar trade routes

NHP issue: Gandapur seeks PM’s backing for ‘innovative’ solution

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

1H: loss-making SOEs incur Rs343bn loss

Tax, financial matters: CPs to be decided by HC Div benches: NJPMC

Freight forwarders asked to deposit security in shape of DSCs

India-Pakistan conflict: FO rejects Indian NSA’s remarks

SPI-based inflation rises

Read more stories