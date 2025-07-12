7 die as vehicle falls into ravine

PESHAWAR: Seven people died and two others critically injured when a passenger pick-up van fall into a deep ravine in tribal district Kurram on Friday.

The vehicle was on way to Gandaal locality of the Central Kurram to Sadda in Lower Kurram of the district.

The bodies of the victims and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Sadda.

According to police the vehicle turned turtle and fallen into hundreds of feet deep ditch. Seven commuters on the board died on the spot.

Due to far-flung and mountainous area, the local people shifted the injured persons to roads on their shoulders from wherein they were shifted to Sadda Hospital.

Kurram Police have registered the FIR of the case and initiated investigations into the incident.

