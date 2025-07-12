BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
SPI-based inflation rises

Hamza Habib Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 09:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation continued to show an upward trend as it increased by 0.95 for the current week ended on July 10, 2025 compared to 0.73 in the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), major increase is observed in the prices of chicken 22.61percent, tomatoes 13.45percent, onions 6.25percent, potatoes 2.79percent, garlic 2.36percent, sugar 1.90percent, gur 1.89percent and rice basmati broken 0.84percent.

On the other hand, decrease is observed in the prices of LPG 2.56percent, mustard oil 0.81percent, moong0.41percent, cooking oil 5-litre 0.20percent, and wheat flour and vegetable ghee 2.5kg 0.02percent each.

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.73pc

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 items increased by 37.25percent, six items decreased by 11.77percent and 26 items remained stable at 50.98percent.

The Year-on-Year trend depicts a decrease of 1.23percent. A major decrease is observed in the prices of onions 50.04percent, tomatoes 45.66percent, electricity charges for Q1 37.62percent, garlic 22.80percent, wheat flour 22.19percent, mash 20.46percent, tea Lipton 17.93percent, potatoes 12.97percent, masoor 9.37percent, and diesel 1.58percent, while a major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62percent, sugar 29.17percent, moong18.89 percent, beef14.71percent, chicken 13.77percent, gur 12.66percent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg and 1kg 12.46percent each, firewood 10.44 percent, powdered milk 9.41 percent, lawn printed 7.89 percent, and shirting 7.31 percent.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with an increase of 1.06 percent was recorded at 300.90 against previous week’s calculation of 297.63, the SPI for the income group Rs22,889-29,517 with an increase of 0.99percent was recorded at 325.06 points against previous week’s recording of 321.87 points, the SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44,175 with an increase of 1.02 percent was recorded at 315.58 points against previous week’s reading of 312.40 and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 registered an increase of 0.88 percent was recorded at 317.79 points against 315.02 points of the previous week calculation.

