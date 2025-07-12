PHC de-notifies all company benches

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has issued a notification de-notifying all Company Benches previously constituted at all benches of the Court.

According to the notification No. 244-3, dated July 4, 2025, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court has exercised powers under Sub-Section 4 of Section 5 of the Companies Act, 2017 to implement the change.

All matters falling under the Companies Act, 2017 pertaining to the whole province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall be dealt with by the Honourable Company Bench at the Principal Seat of the Peshawar High Court, said the notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025