Timely closure of restaurants: LHC orders action against violators

Recorder Report Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 07:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over restaurants not adhering to closing times and ordered action against the violators.

The court adjourned the proceedings of the petitions against government’s failure to control smog till July 28 and directed the authorities to ensure that all restaurants close by 12 midnight.

Earlier, a member of a court-formed judicial commission informed the court that tree plantation drives would be carried out in 760 colleges across Punjab.

He further told the court that while travelling to Islamabad he saw thick black smoke near Hiran Minar on Sheikhupura Road.

The court, therefore, directed the environment protection department to impose heavy fine on all kiln owners in Sheikhupura for violations.

The court also observed that no tree along the city canal shall be felled without the court’s permission.

The court declared that it would issue orders for action against those involved in illegal tree cutting.

The court also advised to use Miyawaki method in Johar Town for urban forests.

A law officer on a court query said that the inauguration of the smog emission analyzer machine was scheduled but got delayed due to certain reasons.

A lawyer for the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) said a statement of the director general regarding tree cutting was old and no recent comments had been made.

The court observed that the DG PHA must clarify his earlier statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

