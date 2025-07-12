BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Jul 12, 2025

Pakistan

EOBI gains global recognition at ILO conventions: minister

Recorder Report Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 07:09am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, emphasized that social protection is not a barrier but a cornerstone for sustaining the IT industry’s global reputation.

He noted that the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has gained international recognition and has been commended at International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions in Geneva — underscoring its credibility and importance.

The Minister made these remarks at a high-level seminar titled “Ease of Doing Business for the IT Industry,” held at the Prime Minister’s Office. The event was jointly organized by EOBI and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and brought together key government officials and leaders from Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.

Among the attendees were Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Shiza Fatima, Secretary OP&HRD Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Director General SIFC and his team, as well as representatives from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

In his opening remarks, Dr. Jawaid Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman EOBI, highlighted the institution’s central role in providing pension benefits and long-term financial security to workers in cases of retirement, disability, or death. He reaffirmed EOBI’s commitment to evolving alongside the dynamic needs of the IT sector.

Sajjad Mustafa, Chairman of P@SHA, thanked EOBI for initiating this important dialogue and proposed the formation of a joint working group to collaboratively address challenges related to contribution recovery and compliance.

Echoing this sentiment, Ali Hasani, Secretary General of P@SHA, welcomed the establishment of a dedicated help desk for the IT sector, viewing it as a model that could inform consistent policy implementation across other industries.

A technical presentation by Muhammad Amin, Deputy Director General Operations at EOBI, provided an overview of the organization’s comprehensive social protection framework—which includes support not only for retirement, but also in cases of disability and death, tailored for the needs of the modern workforce.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima stressed the need for digital transformation, responsive service delivery, and regulatory agility to keep pace with the fast-changing tech landscape. She endorsed the proposal for a joint working group, recognizing its potential to close the gap between policy and execution.

The seminar concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration and aligning policies to create an enabling business environment for IT companies—while upholding internationally recognized standards of worker protection in Pakistan.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to key IT sector employers in recognition of their contributions to EOBI.

