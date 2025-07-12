BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-12

S&P, Dow slide as Trump turns up tariff heat on Canada

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Friday and were headed for a downbeat week as President Donald Trump ramped up his tariff offensive against Canada, amplifying the uncertainty swirling around the US trade policy.

Trump on Thursday announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, set to kick in next month, up from the 25% imposed in March, and warned that the levy could climb higher if Canada retaliates.

The president also floated the possibility of a sweeping 15% or 20% tariff on other countries, up from the current 10% baseline.

Caution also prevailed as the European Union braced for a possible formal letter from Trump, with details on fresh tariffs. At 11:47 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.

Eight of 11 sectors on the S&P 500 traded in the red, led by the materials index that dropped 1.3%.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were on course to close the week in the red, while the Dow looked set to end its three-week winning streak — the longest stretch since January — and braced for its steepest weekly drop in over a month.

Markets this week remained mostly subdued. The only upside was Nvidia shattering all records to become the first company to top a $4 trillion valuation.

Its shares hit a fresh record high on the day, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq stay out of the red. The index held steady at 20,633.38 points.

This week, Trump expanded his tariff campaign, taking aim at a wider range of countries — including allies such as Japan and South Korea — and slapping a 50% tariff on copper.

Yet, the market response to this latest salvo was a far cry from the turmoil seen after April’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements, which triggered the sharpest weekly losses for major indexes in nearly six years.

Analysts are noting a growing sense of resilience among investors, who seem to be getting used to Trump’s tariff threats.

Investors are, however, on now guard for the upcoming earnings season, which they expect to provide fresh insight into how trade tensions are reverberating across corporate America.

“We believe expectations are a bit low for S&P 500 earnings. Much of the second quarter was marked with tariff and trade issues and that may have caused some dislocations in earnings,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer, Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co jumped 10.9% after the company raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts and beat quarterly estimates.

Meta Platforms fell 1.2%. A report said the company was unlikely to make more changes to its pay-or-consent model, potentially inviting fresh EU antitrust charges and hefty daily fines.

Donald Trump S&P 500 US trade policy

