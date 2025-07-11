Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

After examining Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, doctors have prescribed various tests to diagnose his medical problem after Altaf was hospitalised in London last night, party officials said.

Mustafa Azizabadi, MQM leader based in London, said doctors at a local hospital in London examined Altaf on Friday and prescribed various diagnostic tests including blood tests, ECG, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound.

“Mr Altaf Hussain has since long been suffering from severe emotional stress which included the domestic and international geo-political situations, multiple law suits in London, and fiscal difficulties,” he wrote on his X account.

Requesting for prayers, the MQM leader said doctors also recommended a blood transfusion for his treatment. He also said some blood was already transfused.

“We are passing through a difficult time with his health,” he maintained.

Last night, in a post, Azizabadi had said Altaf had been admitted to a hospital in London due to severe illness, where various tests had been conducted on him.

He had also said Altaf’s was hospitalised upon a doctor’s recommendation, after his health deteriorated last night.

Altaf has been living in self-exile in London since 1992. He had long been active in Pakistani politics delivering speeches and messages through phone calls, until he was declared fugitive after serious charges, including hate speech and inciting violence, were levelled against him.