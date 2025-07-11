BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

  • MQM founder has long been suffering from severe emotional stress, says Azizabadi
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 06:55pm
Altaf Hussain. Photo: X/@azizabadi/File
Altaf Hussain. Photo: X/@azizabadi/File

After examining Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, doctors have prescribed various tests to diagnose his medical problem after Altaf was hospitalised in London last night, party officials said.

Mustafa Azizabadi, MQM leader based in London, said doctors at a local hospital in London examined Altaf on Friday and prescribed various diagnostic tests including blood tests, ECG, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound.

“Mr Altaf Hussain has since long been suffering from severe emotional stress which included the domestic and international geo-political situations, multiple law suits in London, and fiscal difficulties,” he wrote on his X account.

Requesting for prayers, the MQM leader said doctors also recommended a blood transfusion for his treatment. He also said some blood was already transfused.

“We are passing through a difficult time with his health,” he maintained.

Last night, in a post, Azizabadi had said Altaf had been admitted to a hospital in London due to severe illness, where various tests had been conducted on him.

He had also said Altaf’s was hospitalised upon a doctor’s recommendation, after his health deteriorated last night.

Altaf has been living in self-exile in London since 1992. He had long been active in Pakistani politics delivering speeches and messages through phone calls, until he was declared fugitive after serious charges, including hate speech and inciting violence, were levelled against him.

Comments

200 characters

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

Rupee gains against US dollar

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Humaira Asghar’s family lays her to rest in Lahore

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories