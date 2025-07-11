PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting reforms and restructuring in public sector governance

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 10
|
284.76
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 10
|
284.56
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 11
|
146.81
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 11
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 11
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jul 11
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 9
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 10
|
6,280.46
|
Nasdaq / Jul 10
|
20,630.66
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 10
|
8,975.66
|
Dow Jones / Jul 10
|
44,650.64
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 10
|
24,456.81
|
France CAC40 / Jul 10
|
7,902.25
|
India Sensex / Jul 11
|
82,511.45
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 11
|
39,569.68
|
Hang Seng / Jul 11
|
24,193.74
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 10
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 10
|
304,098
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 11
|
266.79
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 11
|
67.08
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 11
|
3,339.24
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 11
|
272.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 11
|
67.70
|Stock
|Price
|
Premier Insurance / Jul 11
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
9.30
▲ 1 (12.05%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Jul 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.17
▲ 0.57 (10.18%)
|
J.A.Textile / Jul 11
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
32.74
▲ 2.98 (10.01%)
|
Arpak Int. / Jul 11
Arpak International Investments Ltd.(ARPAK)
|
75.36
▲ 6.85 (10%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Jul 11
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
94.09
▲ 8.55 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Jul 11
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
16.28
▲ 1.48 (10%)
|
Invest Bank / Jul 11
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
13.64
▲ 1.24 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Textile / Jul 11
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited(KTML)
|
230.80
▲ 20.98 (10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Jul 11
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
120.54
▲ 10.96 (10%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jul 11
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
26.51
▲ 2.41 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 11
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
7.72
▼ -1 (-11.47%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Jul 11
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
133.70
▼ -14.85 (-10%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Jul 11
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
45.89
▼ -4.96 (-9.75%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Jul 11
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
60.55
▼ -4.81 (-7.36%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Jul 11
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
45
▼ -3.22 (-6.68%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Jul 11
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
10.50
▼ -0.74 (-6.58%)
|
Kohat Textile / Jul 11
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
81.90
▼ -5.63 (-6.43%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Jul 11
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
4.17
▼ -0.27 (-6.08%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Jul 11
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
61.11
▼ -3.92 (-6.03%)
|
Bhanero Textile / Jul 11
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited(BHAT)
|
960
▼ -51.74 (-5.11%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 11
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
51,610,228
▲ 0.24
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jul 11
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
16,082,636
▼ -0.11
|
Azgard Nine / Jul 11
Azgard Nine Limited(ANL)
|
15,248,194
▼ -0.12
|
Dewan Motors / Jul 11
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
14,145,249
▲ 1.71
|
Invest Bank / Jul 11
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
13,699,776
▲ 1.24
|
Hascol Petrol / Jul 11
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
12,783,444
▲ 0.16
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Jul 11
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
11,430,411
▲ 1.83
|
Fauji Cement / Jul 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
10,890,788
▲ 1.17
|
Javedan Corp. / Jul 11
Javedan Corporation Limited(JVDC)
|
8,865,379
▲ 4.93
|
Image Pakistan / Jul 11
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
8,399,726
▲ 1.41
