Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held more talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Malaysia, TASS agency reported on Friday.

Lavrov and Rubio had a brief informal “standing” conversation, TASS reported, citing its correspondent in Kuala Lumpur.

TASS said no details of the discussions have been released. The talks followed a 50-minute meeting between the two diplomats in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.