The positive trend in Russia-US relations continues and has not faded, although the US administration is acting in a zigzag manner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in remarks published on Friday.

“No, I do not agree that the positive trend in relations between Moscow and Washington is fading,” RIA cited Ryabkov as saying. “I think that the current US administration acts in a zigzag manner on this and many other issues.

One killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Tula region, governor says

I wouldn’t say they are firmly following a set course once and for all. We don’t dramatize over this.“